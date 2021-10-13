Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in uniQure were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in uniQure by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the first quarter worth about $175,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,394,000 after acquiring an additional 98,261 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of uniQure by 1,157.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 67,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 70.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 8,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $319,171.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $81,826.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,223 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

QURE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.46 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.04.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. uniQure has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $52.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 15.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.96.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $5.54. The company had revenue of $463.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.65 million. uniQure had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 60.66%. Research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

