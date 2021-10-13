Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $2.48 Million in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARTNA. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Artesian Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Artesian Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Artesian Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Artesian Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 44.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Artesian Resources stock opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average of $39.14. Artesian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $42.70. The firm has a market cap of $360.15 million, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $22.56 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

