Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,621,000 after purchasing an additional 441,766 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $577,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,707,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its stake in Primo Water by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 72,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 19,520 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.00 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $242,804.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,315,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 37,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $659,460.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,411,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,114 shares of company stock worth $2,462,460 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on PRMW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

