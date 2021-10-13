Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,188 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 63.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXE. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 79.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 36.6% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

NXE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 41.31 and a quick ratio of 41.31. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 2.10.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

