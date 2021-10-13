16,200 Shares in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of QuickLogic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 63,700.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 17,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 6,037 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $36,644.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,370 shares of company stock valued at $43,912. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QuickLogic stock opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12. QuickLogic Co. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $12.49.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 73.38% and a negative net margin of 93.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

