Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akerna by 92.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akerna by 64.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 25,024 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akerna during the first quarter valued at about $777,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Akerna during the first quarter valued at about $3,458,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Akerna by 12.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane acquired 128,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $346,032.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KERN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Akerna in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Akerna in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Akerna stock opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Akerna Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $73.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.62.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). Akerna had a negative return on equity of 46.90% and a negative net margin of 175.24%. The company had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akerna Corp. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

