Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 4,444 Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter worth about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 119.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 24,133 shares in the last quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $7.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Oxford Lane Capital in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

