Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUI. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period.

MUI stock opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

