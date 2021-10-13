Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 50,317 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,704 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 50,317 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Infinera were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Infinera by 22.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Infinera alerts:

In other news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,497 shares in the company, valued at $212,144.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $229,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,447 shares of company stock valued at $258,855 over the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INFN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, September 27th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.20. Infinera Co. has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $338.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.17 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.