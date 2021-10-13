CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.96 Million

Equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will announce sales of $4.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.50 million and the lowest is $500,000.00. CRISPR Therapeutics reported sales of $150,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,206.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $907.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $901.00 million to $928.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $49.98 million, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $90.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CRISPR Therapeutics.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. The firm had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million.

CRSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $102.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.45. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $84.38 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 2.26.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $1,264,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $3,463,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,941.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,914,830 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 27,285.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,532 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,123,000. Himension Fund bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,471,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,678,000 after purchasing an additional 135,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $15,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.