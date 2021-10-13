Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

NYSE KW opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average is $20.59.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.06). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 86.79% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

In related news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 206.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 163,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,471,000 after purchasing an additional 156,236 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter worth about $534,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.5% during the second quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 406,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 23.7% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 83,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

