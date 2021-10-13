Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Increased to $349.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $341.00 to $349.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $323.22.

ESS stock opened at $330.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $324.29 and a 200-day moving average of $309.12. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $337.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.21%.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $8,770,152. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,199,000 after buying an additional 41,699 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 34,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

