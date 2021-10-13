Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EVH. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Evolent Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average of $22.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.45 and a beta of 2.40. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.97 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $790,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $80,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,931. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,427,000 after purchasing an additional 309,949 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,973,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,859,000 after purchasing an additional 424,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,809,000 after purchasing an additional 104,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

