Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target Cut to $102.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.20.

NYSE CCS opened at $61.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.92. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 9.65%.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth $322,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth $309,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 5.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 235.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 40,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 123.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

