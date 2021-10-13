DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Major Shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc Purchases 452,158 Shares of Stock

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 452,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $7,424,434.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Landmark Dividend Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 224,230 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,697,552.70.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 1,350 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $22,275.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 152,400 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,028.00.

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.65. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DBRG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

