ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

Shares of NYSE:FORG opened at $32.13 on Monday. ForgeRock has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

