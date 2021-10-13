Robert Douglas Cudney Acquires 52,500 Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 52,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.76 per share, with a total value of C$39,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,597,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,574,207.92.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

On Thursday, September 30th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 20,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$16,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 113,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$88,140.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 92,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.76 per share, with a total value of C$70,300.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 49,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.81 per share, with a total value of C$40,095.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 75,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,155.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 100,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,000.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 100,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 11,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, with a total value of C$10,120.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 13,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.91 per share, with a total value of C$12,285.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,600.00.

NHK opened at C$0.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.04. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.73 and a twelve month high of C$1.48. The stock has a market cap of C$73.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.