Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) Director Doug Ramshaw Acquires 35,000 Shares

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) Director Doug Ramshaw purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,596,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,021,948.

Doug Ramshaw also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Minera Alamos alerts:

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Doug Ramshaw purchased 6,000 shares of Minera Alamos stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,720.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Doug Ramshaw purchased 10,000 shares of Minera Alamos stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$6,000.00.

CVE MAI opened at C$0.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$247.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.43. The company has a current ratio of 17.14, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Minera Alamos Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.48 and a 12 month high of C$0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.63.

Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Minera Alamos Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Minera Alamos from C$1.15 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th.

About Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.