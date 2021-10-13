Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 66.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,179 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Home Bancorp were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,023,000 after buying an additional 48,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 13,235 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 339.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 32,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Chris P. Rader acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.87 per share, for a total transaction of $36,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Home Bancorp stock opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $341.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $39.87.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $27.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.38 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

