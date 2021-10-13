BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $56,000 Position in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 77.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,030 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Verso were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Verso by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,732,000 after buying an additional 181,546 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Verso by 6.8% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 588,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verso by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 50,342 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verso in the first quarter worth $6,409,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verso by 22.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 399,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 72,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of VRS stock opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $687.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.99. Verso Co. has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $22.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.23 million. Verso had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verso Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Verso’s payout ratio is presently -10.15%.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

