BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 10,469 Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 55.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,469 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth $72,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth $77,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 17,903 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 42.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. 44.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on TAST shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ TAST opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.14. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $424.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.94 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th.

Carrols Restaurant Group Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.