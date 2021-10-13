BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $52,000 Holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,394,000. M3F Inc. acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $2,339,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 2,788.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

MCB stock opened at $85.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.52. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $43.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.02 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 28.29%. Research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David J. Gold purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio acquired 3,333 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

