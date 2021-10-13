BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 13,158 Shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,777 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 13,158 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Safe Bulkers by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Safe Bulkers by 1,568.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SB shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Safe Bulkers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

Shares of SB stock opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $590.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $78.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 13.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

