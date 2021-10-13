BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 259,076 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 301.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 103,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 77,809 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 439.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 399,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 325,798 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 37.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX stock opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

