Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Stock Holdings Lowered by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,057 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eventbrite by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,798,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,652,000 after buying an additional 2,156,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Eventbrite by 812.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,736,000 after buying an additional 1,757,278 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Eventbrite by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,403,000 after buying an additional 1,501,613 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Eventbrite by 197.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,381,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,616,000 after buying an additional 916,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Eventbrite by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,649,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,333,000 after buying an additional 871,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

NYSE:EB opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 2.93.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 119.11% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.94 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eventbrite news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $92,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.