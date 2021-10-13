MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Buys A$1,759,745.00 in Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) insider Christopher Mackay bought 676,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.60 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,759,745.00 ($1,256,960.71).

Christopher Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Christopher Mackay acquired 327,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.93 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$958,110.00 ($684,364.29).

On Friday, September 17th, Christopher Mackay acquired 198,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$67,320.00 ($48,085.71).

On Friday, August 20th, Christopher Mackay acquired 27,964 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,647.58 ($6,891.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 14.76 and a quick ratio of 14.76.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from MFF Capital Investments’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. MFF Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

About MFF Capital Investments

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

