Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Stock Holdings Lessened by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 70.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALX. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Alexander’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Alexander’s by 865.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Alexander’s by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Alexander’s by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Alexander’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Alexander’s stock opened at $273.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.04. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $233.70 and a 52 week high of $308.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 111.73%.

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

