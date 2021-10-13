Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,941 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 224.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 25.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 55.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PROG during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

NYSE PRG opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.00. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.27 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $659.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.12 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PROG news, CEO Steven A. Michaels bought 7,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.91 per share, with a total value of $321,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas C. Curling bought 2,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $107,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,825. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

