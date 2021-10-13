Citigroup Inc. Buys 16,379 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 319.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,379 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 91.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,515,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,818,000 after buying an additional 3,113,256 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7,848.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,907,000 after buying an additional 916,663 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1,457.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 420,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after buying an additional 393,573 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 42.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,075,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,869,000 after buying an additional 318,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $7,846,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELF stock opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.61. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.92 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.20.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $204,600.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $311,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,182 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ELF shares. Citigroup raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

