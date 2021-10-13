Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,848 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 17.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 26,062 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,864,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,203,000 after acquiring an additional 253,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,410,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CNA Financial news, CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,176 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $50,085.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CNA opened at $44.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. CNA Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

