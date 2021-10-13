Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BWS Financial initiated coverage on PLx Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of PLx Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXP opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. PLx Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 5.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average of $14.75.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.14). Analysts predict that PLx Pharma will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in PLx Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 497.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the first quarter worth $1,467,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in PLx Pharma by 257.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 25,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in PLx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

