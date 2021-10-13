Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Shares Gap Down to $11.85

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.85, but opened at $11.61. Barnes & Noble Education shares last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 4,562 shares traded.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $579.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.58.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $240.79 million for the quarter.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, EVP Jonathan Shar sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $122,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,645.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Levenick acquired 27,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $283,397.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 72,866 shares of company stock worth $739,286 over the last ninety days. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNED. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,934 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 115.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,076,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,723 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 503.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 665,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 122.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 522,046 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,259,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 360,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.