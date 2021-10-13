Citigroup Inc. Has $610,000 Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,632 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,344 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Beazer Homes USA worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 30,247 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 68,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth about $894,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $570.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.60 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 4.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

