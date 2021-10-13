OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneWater Marine Inc. is premium recreational boat retailers principally in the United States. It offers products and services which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services. OneWater Marine Inc. is based in Buford, Georgia. “

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist decreased their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.91. OneWater Marine has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 3.94.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $404.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.06 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Troiano sold 12,514 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $567,384.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneWater Marine (ONEW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.