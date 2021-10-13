Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,051 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 54,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 551,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,090,000 after purchasing an additional 52,987 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $811,000.

BJRI opened at $38.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.45. The company has a market cap of $893.40 million, a PE ratio of -38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $290.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BJRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

