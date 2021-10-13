Citigroup Inc. Sells 6,796 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,796 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cowen were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cowen by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,680,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,222,000 after purchasing an additional 673,684 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cowen by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cowen by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Cowen by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 34,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cowen by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cowen in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other Cowen news, CFO Stephen Lasota sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $57,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 237,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,486,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $45,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,882 shares of company stock worth $275,280. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COWN opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. Cowen Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $390.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. Research analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Cowen’s payout ratio is 3.52%.

Cowen Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

