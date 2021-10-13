Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LTRX. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantronix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

NASDAQ LTRX opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $196.31 million, a P/E ratio of -47.21 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37. Lantronix has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $6.89.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. Equities analysts expect that Lantronix will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Lantronix by 84.7% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 496,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 227,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix in the second quarter valued at about $414,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 13.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 46.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 39,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

