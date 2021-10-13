Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) by 1,909.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,236 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Abcam were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Abcam by 11.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Abcam during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abcam by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abcam by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abcam by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 61,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abcam presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

ABCM opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 113.33. Abcam plc has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.95.

Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

