Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $737.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $620.00 to $737.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $643.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Netflix from $645.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $637.32.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $624.94 on Tuesday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $463.41 and a 12-month high of $646.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $571.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $535.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $276.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,627,620,000 after buying an additional 113,836 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,181,549,000 after purchasing an additional 86,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Netflix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,510,833,000 after purchasing an additional 269,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,619,475,000 after purchasing an additional 121,850 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

