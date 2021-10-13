Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Lowered to $235.00 at Morgan Stanley

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $251.00 to $235.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a hold rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $244.58.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $201.89 on Tuesday. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $200.47 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

