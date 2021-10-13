Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Downgraded by William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered Citrix Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.56.

Shares of CTXS opened at $90.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $90.69 and a fifty-two week high of $146.03.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $117,829.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $93,761.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,247.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,779. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,827,645,000 after buying an additional 4,980,448 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 28.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,066,940 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $290,110,000 after purchasing an additional 454,828 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $628,834,000 after purchasing an additional 380,813 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,824,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $331,252,000 after purchasing an additional 351,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 801,913 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $112,557,000 after buying an additional 326,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

