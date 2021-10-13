Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Up to $14.35

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.35, but opened at $14.94. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 8,220 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CENX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.30 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 15.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 7,476.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

