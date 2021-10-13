Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 7,100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CMXC opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25. Cell MedX has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.46.

Cell MedX Corp. is a biotech company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products that promote general wellness. Its products include microcurrent therapy and eBalance systems. The company was founded on March 19, 2010 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

