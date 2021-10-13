Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $29.43

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.43, but opened at $27.87. Valneva shares last traded at $27.74, with a volume of 356 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valneva in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valneva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.98 million. Equities analysts expect that Valneva SE will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

