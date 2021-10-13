Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Gap Down to $20.35

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.35, but opened at $19.65. Arco Platform shares last traded at $20.34, with a volume of 501 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.78. The company has a market cap of $588.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $48.38 million during the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Arco Platform by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Arco Platform by 22.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 82.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 29,905 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arco Platform by 1.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Arco Platform during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Arco Platform Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

