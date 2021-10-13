Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Up to $11.46

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.46, but opened at $11.89. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 1,568 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19. The stock has a market cap of $848.19 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.91.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.37 million. Analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 52.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 65.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

