Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Price Target to $196.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $188.00 to $196.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $163.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.58 and a 200-day moving average of $165.31. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $133.51 and a one year high of $188.76.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 83.14% and a return on equity of 5.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,640,000 after purchasing an additional 90,672 shares during the period. Freshford Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 500,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after buying an additional 61,555 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth $10,068,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,974,000 after acquiring an additional 55,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 7.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 688,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,837,000 after acquiring an additional 47,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

