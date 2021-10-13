Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Price Target to $196.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $188.00 to $196.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $163.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.58 and a 200-day moving average of $165.31. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $133.51 and a one year high of $188.76.
Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 83.14% and a return on equity of 5.35%.
About Liberty Broadband
Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
