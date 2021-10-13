Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $220.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $160.00.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Airbnb from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.72.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb stock opened at $172.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.60 billion and a PE ratio of -11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.17.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $3,528,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,659,269.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 122,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $17,123,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,477,941 shares of company stock valued at $222,969,514 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.