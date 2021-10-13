Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 11,000.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from $11.70 to $11.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from €11.50 ($13.53) to €12.00 ($14.12) in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario stock opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $12.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60.

Mediobanca SpA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking; Principal Investing; Consumer Banking; Wealth Management; and Holding Functions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment comprises wholesale banking and specialty finance services which include lending, proprietary trading, factoring, and credit management to corporate clients.

