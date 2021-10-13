Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Given New $34.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GRBK. JMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.31. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $28.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average is $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $373.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.39 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Olsen acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,059.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 180,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 29,138 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 15.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 11.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.