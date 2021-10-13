Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Given New $34.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on GRBK. JMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.
Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.31. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $28.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average is $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
In related news, Director Kathleen Olsen acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,059.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 180,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 29,138 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 15.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 11.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Green Brick Partners
Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.
See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.